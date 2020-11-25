Sooke lighting up holiday spirit

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Sooke.

Sooke will host its holiday light up this year, despite the pandemic, and without any public gathering.

Instead, Sooke residents are invited to help light up the night by turning on their home and business holiday lights as the roundabout lights are turned on Tuesday (Dec. 1).

Mayor Maja Tait commented on her personal experience, sharing she has hung her holiday lights a little earlier than usual this year.

“It is a small way to bring joy to others – literally and figuratively brightening someone’s day. It warmed my heart as well. And, admittedly, I did garner a sense of accomplishment navigating the ladder,” she said.

The district also wants to see the many decorations and lights throughout town. Please share your photos online and be sure to include #SookeSpirit as a means for the community to join together virtually.

A video showcasing the lights and decorations throughout the community will be shared online (YouTube, on the district’s website and twitter) Dec. 8 so Sooke residents can enjoy the view safely and from the comfort of their homes.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySooke