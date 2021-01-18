Sooke Lions Business Directory delivered to homes this week

The Sooke Lions Business Directory has arrived and ready for distribution in the community this week. Ready for delivery are Sooke Harbourside Lions president Joanne Payment and Sooke Lions Club members Al Beddows, centre, and Jim Bailey. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Distribution of the Sooke Lions Business Directory begins this week.

The 126-page booklet includes the most-complete business directory in Sooke, local telephone and emergency numbers, maps, and events calendar.

There is no house-to-house delivery in East Sooke, Shirley and Port Renfrew, but books are available for pick up at the East Sooke General Store, Shirley Community Hall and Port Renfrew Library.

The business directory is also available online at www.sookelionsphonebook.com.

“The Sooke Business Directory not only supports local businesses but helps us provide programs for residents of Greater Sooke,” said Al Beddows, a Sooke Lions Club spokesman.

The Sooke Lions Business Directory is published by the Sooke Lions Club and distributed by Sooke Harbourside Lions.

Anyone who did not receive a publication can call 250-425-4420 or email busdir@shaw.ca.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

