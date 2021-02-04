Mat Peters, left, Rob Peters and Ben Kenmare delivered three truckloads of furniture to the Pacheedaht First Nation between October and December. (Sooke Moving & Storage photo)

Sooke man delivers truckloads of free furniture to Pacheedaht First Nation

‘I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,’ he says

Rob Peters is always looking for new furniture to get his hands on – not for his own house, but a community in need.

Back in October, the Sooke man received a request from Pacheedaht First Nation for beds.

Roxy-Merl Jones, Pacheedaht’s health director, said they had around 90 families with either elders or young children who needed new bedding.

By the end of December, Sooke Moving and Storage’s owner delivered three truckloads filled with household items, with everything from lamps to beds, to the Pacheedaht First Nation near Port Renfrew.

“I don’t feel the need to make money in these situations,” said Peters. “Doing good is worth more money to me than I could make in my lifetime.”

Peters delivers the goods at no charge to the community.

When the Sooke man drops off his delivery, his team usually places the furniture at the Paaceedaht’s main hall. From there, residents can pick and choose what they want.

Peters said 90 per cent of the furniture he collects comes from downsizing or moving into new places. He said the items he collects still have value and shouldn’t be given to him if it’s dirty, stained or broken.

He was first inspired to help the community years ago after getting to know some residents while camping out by Pacheedaht First Nation in the summer.

From there, he’d start delivering food hampers. He noticed that kids were sleeping on blankets on the floor at one home, which reminded him of the first few months he spent in Sooke back in 1982.

As a 30-something guy who drove across the country from Niagara Falls, Peters came with not much more than his farm truck. The only furnishings he started with was a mattress on the ground and a few scattered chairs.

Since Peters didn’t know anyone, he was surprised when a neighbour asked him to help move things in his truck.

Fast forward, he’s spent nearly 40 years in the moving industry.

“People end up donating nice things that I’d want to put into my own home,” said Peters. “It’s not junk at all.”

Peters said he’s always looking to send a truckload out towards First Nations communities in the area, including Beecher Bay, and says there is still a need for beds.

Those interested in donating household items can call 250-642-6577.

