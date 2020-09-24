Juan de Fuca Marine Search and Rescue are looking for volunteer crew members who are team players, a willingness to learn and understanding that each rescue isn’t going to be glamourous. (Steven Whitworth photo)

Sooke marine search and rescue cast their nets for volunteers

Non-profit looking for crew and society members

Search and rescue isn’t for the faint of heart – Ceara Mullin knows that from firsthand experience.

As the station leader for the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue in Sooke, she’s seen some harrowing situations off the Vancouver Island coast.

In July, she attended a rescue where two men were stuck floating in the Juan de Fuca Strait on their small boat in the middle of the night. They were unprepared for a cold night shortly after they lost contact with the shore.

“It’s not all glamorous,” said Mullin, a volunteer for the past four years. “You get people in distress in the middle of the water from time to time, but you don’t come by those often.”

Mullin grew up loving to boat in Tofino and spent time as a whale-watching boat pilot and water taxi driver before moving to Sooke five years ago.

Mullin said the crew is often coiling ropes, cleaning the rescue boat or completing training courses between rescues, which occur two to three times a month on average.

The team has just over 20 crew members, but it’s looking to hook a few new volunteers.

Crew members must be over the age of 18 and commit at least one day a week of training up to a year and pass a physical and written test.

While first aid or marine experience is preferred, it isn’t necessary when you walk in the door.

“One of the most important things is that you work well in a team,” Mullin said. “People need to be on the same page because if they aren’t, it makes the rescues a lot tougher.”

The non-profit is always looking for society members who don’t end up going out on the water. They help with fundraisers and community outreach events.

Those interested can apply by emailing jdfmarine37@gmail.com.

READ MORE: B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

Juan de FucaSearch and Rescue

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sooke Philharmonic introduces new quartet

Just Posted

Sooke marine search and rescue cast their nets for volunteers

Non-profit looking for crew and society members

No plan in place if Sooke homeless shelter forced to shut doors

Contract for Otter Road facility now month to month

Three years for serial bank robber who hit Sidney branch

Lucas Bradwell was wanted for robberies in Sidney, Abbotsford and Vancouver

Cook Street Village grocery icon closing, new owners plan major renovation

Louie family has operated Oxford Foods and predecessor for five decades at Cook and Oxford streets

Couple that owned Sooke Harbour House awarded $4 million after lengthy court case

B.C. Supreme Court rules in favour of Frederique and Sinclair Philip

148 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in B.C. as Dr. Henry clarifies school exposure protocols

There are 1,371 active cases of COVID-19 in B.C.

Vanderhoof’s Brian Frenkel takes on top job in tough times

We can get through this, new local government leader says

Local councils important, Horgan says as municipal conference ends

B.C. NDP leader says ‘speed dating’ vital, but it didn’t happen

Penticton woman sentenced to one year in prison for manslaughter of teen boyfriend

Kiera Bourque, 24, was sentenced for manslaughter in the 2017 death of Penticton’s Devon Blackmore

Sooke Philharmonic introduces new quartet

SPO presents first online concert Oct. 5

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. Green leader says NDP abandoning environmental plan

Horgan’s claim of unstable government false, Furstenau says

Transgender B.C. brothers debut fantasy novel as author duo Vincent Hunter

‘Transgender people are being misrepresented in popular fiction and media, and we aim to change that’

POLL: Do you agree with the decision to call a provincial election for Oct. 24?

British Columbians will put their social distancing skills to the test when… Continue reading

Most Read