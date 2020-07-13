Sooke Meals on Wheels seeks volunteers to replace critical roles

Dawn Wilson, left, and Elaine McMath volunteer with the Meals on Wheels program in Sooke. The non-profit organization is in need of volunteers. (Bruce Hogarth – Sooke News Mirror)

Meals on Wheels needs a whole new lineup.

The program – a non-profit agency – has about 32 clients and delivers hot nourishing meals every Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

May Anderson, president of Meals on Wheels, and her husband Bill have been with the program playing various roles for the last 25 years, and now they are looking to pass the torch. May said they are looking to recruit a president, vice president, treasurer, secretary, two new directors, a grocery shopper and as many volunteers as possible.

May has enjoyed volunteering over the years, but now wants to train others to replace her role. However she finds it hard to get volunteers to actually show up and stick around.

“Bill and I have been trying to retire for the past five years because of health reasons, but we can’t get anyone to take over,” said Anderson, who volunteers more than 25 hours a week.

Meals on Wheels holds its annual general meeting on July 26 at 1 p.m. in the Anderson yard. The focus of the meeting will be to recruit new volunteers.

Anderson asks that those interested in coming to the meeting, call and register so she knows how many people are planning to come. Following the meeting, there will be a volunteer appreciation dinner.

Meals on Wheels has about 50 volunteers – but is in need of more help in order to match demand. Most volunteers work in the kitchen, prepare food and shop. They’re asked to donate two days a month to the program. There is also a team of drivers to deliver the meals.

Cooking shifts last about five hours, from 8:30 a.m. to around 12:30 p.m., and delivering meals takes about an hour, Anderson said.

For more information or to register for the annual general meeting call 250-642-4973.

