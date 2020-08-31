The Sooke Region Museum is looking for COVID-19 items to archive. (Pixabay photo)

Sooke museum documenting COVID-19 pandemic

Museum wants to hear your COVID-19 stories

The Sooke Region Museum is asking people for stories, photos and objects that will help describe their time living the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum hopes that archiving this moment in history will help future generations to learn what this generation went through.

RELATED: Royal BC Museum asks for pandemic stories

Montana Stanley, collections and exhibits manager of the museum, said submissions could include a photo of a family visiting an elderly relative, painted rocks from a rock garden, or digital submissions such as social media posts and video blogs.

“We’d be particularly interested in people’s journals and writings on the times,” Stanley said.

Other museums, including the Royal B.C. Museum in Victoria, are also documenting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Royal B.C. Museum has a responsibility to collect and document history as it happens. We recognize that we’re living in historic times,” the museum said in a statement.

“The museum and archives are hoping to gather B.C.’s pandemic stories in real-time and build a longer-term collecting project to capture its legacy.”

READ: Sooke housing development sees fast sales during pandemic


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
