Sooke musicians host benefit concert for Ukrainian families

Willis Taylor will perform at a benefit concert for Ukraine families in Sooke on June 25. (Contributed - Willis Taylor)

Local musicians will take the stage later this month for a benefit concert supporting the Ukrainian Safe Haven in East Sooke.

Sooke artists on the bill include Fine Brew and Willis Taylor.

The Holy Trinity Anglican Church concert is in partnership with the Sooke Rotary Club.

Brian and Sharon Holowaychuk created the Ukrainian Safe Haven. They bought the 33-hectare Grouse Nest property a year ago with renovation in mind but pivoted when the war started and began converting it into a refuge.

“The idea of helping Ukrainians coming to Sooke was a natural choice since many of us have donated to Ukrainian efforts through government agencies and fundraising groups,” said Bob Whittet, a member of the two-piece band Fine Brew and who’s spearheading the project.

Whittet said he came up with the idea after urging from longtime friend and district Coun. Jeff Bateman.

Whittet joined forces with the Sooke Rotary Club when he discovered the group donated bikes to children at the Ukrainian Safe Haven, and Rotarian work crews helped with maintenance and other chores at the refuge.

“We’re trying to do what we can. We’re a group in Sooke that tries to help when there’s a need,” said Roger Temple, the Rotary club’s community services lead.

Fine Brew and Willis Taylor play eclectic music, from pop classics to jazz. The concert starts at 7:30 p.m. at Holy Trinity Anglican Church, 1962 Murray Rd. There is a suggested donation of $15 for entry.

