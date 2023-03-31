Sooke Mayor Maja Tait cuts the ribbon on the new swing with Hannah Day's sister, Hailey Day, at Hannah day Memorial Park. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke names park in Sunriver after Hannah Day

Child inspired a community

It would take a lot more than the rain that fell to dampen the spirits of love, remembrance and community that shone through so brightly on those who gathered to celebrate the naming of a park in honour of Hannah Day.

More than 100 people came together in Sunriver on Friday afternoon (March 31) for the official unveiling of Hannah Day Memorial Park, and to gather around the new swing Hannah would have approved of with her beaming smile.

Although the courageous nine-year-old lost her prolonged battle with cancer in 2019, the way Hannah bravely battled inspired the community and beyond, motivating thousands of people to register as stem cell donors.

In an interview with the Sooke News Mirror, Hannah’s mother, Brooke Ervin, shared that this is the first time in four years that’s she’s been able to deal with the loss of her daughter in a way that wasn’t wrapped in sorrow.

“It’s the first time I’ve been forced to acknowledge what’s happened in a positive way,” she said. “I’ve tried to keep busy doing everything I could possibly do for the community to help deal with what happened until today. Not many families get the gift of having a park named in their daughter’s honour and it’s overwhelming, but in a positive way.”

Ervin said she could not have carried on during the past four years without the support of her family.

”If it wasn’t for my other children, I don’t know how I would have gotten through this.”

RELATED: Sooke naming playground after Hannah Day

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait thanked the crowd and representatives from BC Ambulance, Sooke RCMP and Sooke Fire Rescue on behalf of Sooke council for taking the time to attend the event.

“She made such an impact on everyone in our community,” Tait said. “She spent so many days in the hospital and was always so kind and caring. Hannah inspired thousands of people with her strength, tenacity and love. It’s great to be able to come together to honour Hannah and her legacy.”


Sooke Mayor Maja Tait unveils the new sign commemorating Hannah Day Memorial Park with Hannah Day's mother, Brooke Ervin. (Rick Stiebel- Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and Brooke Ervin share a hug before unveiling the sign commemorating Hannah Day Memorial Park, named in honour of Ervin's daughter, Hannah Day. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke Mayor Maja Tait and Brooke Ervin share a tearful moment before unveiling the sign commemorating Hannah Day Memorial Park, named in honour of Ervin's daughter, Hannah Day. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)

Hannah Day’s mother Brooke Ervin pushes Josee Dare in the swing added to the park in Sunriver named in honour of her daughter. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke names park in Sunriver after Hannah Day

