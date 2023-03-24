Sooke naming playground after Hannah Day

The District of Sooke is naming a park in Sun River in honour of Hannah Day, a courageous nine-year-old who lost her long battle with cancer in 2019. (Courtesy - Brooke Ervin)

Hannah Day had the kind of Klieg light smile that could add shimmering brightness to any person or place.

It’s only fitting then that District of Sooke has decided to name a new playground in the Sunriver neighbourhood in honour of the courageous child who captured the community’s heart during her prolonged battle with cancer.

Day was only three when she was diagnosed with rhabdomyosarcoma in 2012. She endured 13 months of chemotherapy in an effort to put the cancer into remission, but the cancer returned after earlier treatments induced leukemia, and her condition worsened following the growth of tumours in her brain and spine.

Day was nine when she died on Mother’s Day in 2019. Her bravery and the remarkable way she handled whatever she had to deal with had a profound impact on the community, inspiring thousands of people to register as stem cell donors.

Day’s mother, Brooke Ervin, and Sooke Mayor Maja Tait will be on hand for the official ribbon cutting at the park, which will include a new park sign and swing.

The event takes place Friday, March 31 at 1 p.m. at 2368 Sunriver Way. People are invited to attend, socialize, have a hot dog and a drink, and build complimentary bears, courtesy of the Sooke Lions Club. Parking is limited at the site and will be reserved for Day’s family and event volunteers. Those who plan to attend are encouraged to walk or bike to the event, make use of the parking at the Sunriver Allotment Gardens, or at SEAPARC Leisure Centre.



