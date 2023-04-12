Sooke nurtures a host of Earth Day events

Sooke’s plans for Earth Week reflect the district’s determination to meet its goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

Sooke aims to reduce those emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and 100 per cent by 2050 to enhance the quality of life for generations to come, the district noted in a release detailing plans for Earth Day and Earth Week.

Those targets can be achieved by considering the environment by rethinking how we move, what kind of buildings we live and work in, where our energy comes from, and how we interact with each other and in our community.

Numerous activities and events are planned during Earth Week, which runs from April 17 to 23, beginning with a Get FireSmart! information session on Monday, April 17 from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Sooke branch of the Vancouver Regional Library.

The free session will examine the implications of living in a fire-prone ecosystem, wildfire mitigation strategies, fire behaviour, FireSmart principles and other related topics on protecting your home and community.

The Broom Busting Blitz on Friday, April 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. invites residents to get involved in a community clean-up by removing invasive Scotch broom and clearing litter. Those who want to lend a helping hand should meet at the picnic shelter at 2280 Pyrite Dr., where equipment and complimentary refreshments will be provided.

“The event is a great way to meet like-minded community members,” said Jessica Boquist, parks and environmental services coordinator for the District of Sooke. “It’s incredible to see the number of invasive species we can tackle by coming together with this sort of area-specific blitz.”

Volunteers from Sooke Broombusters and Juan de Fuca Trails Society will join parks staff to assist participants. While some tools are available on loan, residents with broom-cutting loppers are encouraged to bring them along. FireSmart will have an information station at the event as well.

The Sooke Saturday Market opens on Earth Day, April 22, beside the fire hall on Otter Point Road, and will provide much more than just an opportunity to pick up some fresh local produce.

Exhibits include Zero Waste Sooke, a Charge Your Ride information station hosted by the Repair Cafe, and stations featuring Home Navigator Program information, Solar 101, and 606 Water Group. Please email the district at cmoog@sooke.ca if your organization would like to participate by sharing information on reducing emissions.

Sookearama from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the same day at SEAPARC Leisure Centre will provide an opportunity for residents to get to know what local businesses are doing. For more information, visit sooke.ca/earthday.

The Sooke Region Museum and Visitor Centre hosts a free family-oriented event at 1 p.m. on April 22 for Earth Day celebrations.

Gloria Snively, professor emerita of science, environmental and marine education in the faculty of education at the University of Victoria, will discuss her book, Explore the Wild Coast. The book relates the magical adventures of characters Sam and Crystal as they learn about the ecosystems of the Island’s coastline. Children will be encouraged to guess the identity of local animals by their sound.

Snively, an East Sooke resident and a former primary and junior secondary teacher, is known for her passion for First Nation education and natural history workshops and talks.



