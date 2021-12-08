Sooke pharmacy making Christmas wishes come true

Mohamed Zeid (second from left) with staff members at Pharmasave Sooke, next to one of the three Christmas wish trees. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)Mohamed Zeid (second from left) with staff members at Pharmasave Sooke, next to one of the three Christmas wish trees. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
One of the wishes on the Christmas wish tree going to the Sooke Christmas Bureau. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)One of the wishes on the Christmas wish tree going to the Sooke Christmas Bureau. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)

Presents under the tree are one of the iconic images of Christmas. Pharmasave is helping make that a reality for needy women, children and seniors in Sooke this year.

The drug store’s Christmas wish tree campaign was set up when the store’s manager and pharmacist Mohamed Zeid reached out to Ayre Manor about how the business could help. Someone from the assisted living community suggested a wish tree campaign.

Now there are three trees in Pharmasave, decorated with wishes from people in need.

Customers can pick a wish off a tree and then buy the gift in the store or bring it in. The gifts are then donated to one of three organizations: Ayre Manor, the Sooke Christmas Bureau and the women’s transition house run by the Sooke House Transition Society.

“Wishes have been flying off the trees,” Zeid said. “The community has been really helpful.”

The wishes on the Ayre Manor tree have been cleared off three times already. All told, Zeid says, between 150 to 200 gifts have been bought for Ayre Manor residents, with some wishes left on the tree for the Christmas Bureau and the transition house, which both started with around 100 wishes each.

He added it was important to help out the three different groups to ensure people weren’t forgotten at Christmas.

Next year Pharmasave hopes to run a Twelve Days of Christmas event, with each day dedicated to a specific charity.

The store is also collecting donations of socks for the homeless on behalf of the Sooke Rotary Club.

Pharmasave will buy wishes that don’t picked off the tree.

READ MORE: Sooke Christmas Bureau preparing for increased demand

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BusinessCharity and DonationsChristmasSookeWest Shore

Previous story
UPDATE: Photo opp food bank fundraiser features draft horses on Saanich Peninsula

Just Posted

A notice of civil claim alleging sexual abuses was filed Nov. 21 by Jane Doe in B.C. Supreme Court, naming the Victoria Police Department and four officers who were with the Esquimalt Police Department at the time of the alleged actions. (Black Press Media file photo)
Woman files $5.3M sexual abuse suit against Victoria police, former Esquimalt PD officers

Elders for Ancient Forests along with people declaring themselves “land defenders” take part in a peace circle along a logging road in the Fairy Creek logging area near Port Renfrew, B.C. Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Elders for old growth arrested as Fairy Creek blockade readies for winter

A demonstration will occur outside of Saanich Municipal Hall this Friday at 2 p.m. (Dec. 10) calling for more road safety improvements, in light of a Dec. 6 traffic incident that left a Saanich teen dead. (Black Press Media file photo)
Road safety demonstration at Saanich municipal hall planned for Friday

Victoria police made several arrests over the BC Day long weekend, according to the department. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria man arrested, charged after employee stabbed during Monday robbery