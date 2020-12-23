Sooke Polar Bear Swim cancelled

‘There’s no way we can have people all gathering together,’ say organizers

New Year’s Day celebrants test the waters off Whiffin Spit during Otter Point Fire Rescue’s annual Polar Bear Swim in 2017. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)

Add the Polar Bear Swim to the list of events cancelled due to the pandemic.

Citing health and safety concerns, the Otter Point Fire Department says the annual Jan. 1 group dip into the frigid waters of Whifin Spit will not happen this year.

The Sooke Polar Bear Swim, which celebrated its 29 anniversary this year, attracted hundreds of spectators and swimmers last Jan. 1. The fire department is hoping the beach will be empty this year.

“There’s no way we can have people all gathering together, like we do. That would be breaking the provincial rules,” Fire Chief John McCrea said

Also, for the second year in a row the District of Sooke cancelled the Mayor’s Levee.

