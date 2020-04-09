The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce has a big anouncement planned for the next online meeting on April 13. (file photo)

Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce plans ‘big announcement’

Announcement said to help local businesses with cash flow during pandemic

The Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce is planning to make a big announcement for local businesses on Monday, April 13.

The chamber said in a press release that a big project is in the works, which will help local businesses with cash flow during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Details on the announcement are currently being worked out, but those who wish to know more must tune in to the weekly online conference call at 11 a.m. Monday, by using an app called Zoom.

No pre-registration is required and anyone is welcome to join in on the call.

For more information or to contact the Sooke Region Chamber of Commerce visit sookeregionchamber.com.

Sooke

