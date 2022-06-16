Sooke Rotary Club steps up for Ayre Manor again

Group donates $1,000 toward urine analysis machine

Sooke Rotary Club president (left) presents a $1,000 cheque to Ayre Manor Seniors' Housing executive director Kerry Williams and director of care Linda Quigley. The money will help purchase a urine analysis machine. (Contributed - Ayre Manor Seniors' Housing)

As soon as the Sooke Rotary Club members heard residents of Ayre Manor Seniors’ Housing had to make unnecessary trips to the hospital emergency room, they took immediate action to help. They donated $1,000 toward the purchase of a urine analysis machine.

“This will improve efficiency, give better time management to staff and ensure they can spend more time looking after our residents. It will eliminate the need for antibiotics and trips to the emergency department,” said Linda Quigley, Ayre Manor’s director of care. “We are grateful for this practical and much-needed addition to our medical tool kit.”

Earlier in the pandemic, the Rotary club designed and built gazebos for Ayre Manor to enable residents to meet with family outside in any weather during COVID restrictions.

“Our purpose is Service Above Self,” said Dennis Rook, Rotary president. “We are available to help the local community in any way we can.”

For more information, please visit the Rotary club website at sookerotary.com or Ayre Manor at ayremanor.ca.


