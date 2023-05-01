Sooke schools come together for Music Monday

A melodious message could be heard loud and clear floating across downtown Sooke on Monday afternoon – it was the same message that could be heard in many places across the country.

Students and teachers from Sooke elementary school choirs gathered at Evergreen Centre to celebrate Music Monday by performing Just Sing and Best Day of My Life.

Music Monday, started by the Coalition for Music Education in Canada, aims to promote music education’s importance for children and protect music programs in schools.

More than 650,000 students from 1,500 schools and communities across Canada will sing in the event.

“Music in schools means so much to so many. Whether it is the health, social, and learning benefits, there is plenty that learning music offers our youth. Or the gathering of our community to celebrate the arts. Music is for everyone,” said music teacher Laurel Parliament, who organized the event with Sandi Arts, Tamara Nemeth and Rhys Pugh

“We, the music teachers of Sooke, hope that our community embraces and advocates for the maintenance of our current music rooms and programs in our schools within our rapidly growing school district.”

Musician and school bus driver Gord Phillips joined the school choirs in song.

Students also visited local businesses carolling.

