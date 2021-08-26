Transition Sooke has awarded EMCS ECO Academy with a grant of $1,000 for the coming school year.

Transition Sooke has awarded EMCS ECO Academy with a grant of $1,000 for the coming school year.

Sooke school’s ECO Academy receives $1,000 boost

Money goes toward bursaries, materials

Transition Sooke has awarded EMCS ECO Academy with a grant of $1,000 for the coming school year.

The grant provides two $415 student bursaries and additional funding for materials. The bursaries are for students who have financial barriers to participating.

RELATED: New Sooke education academy focuses on environment, community

“We are excited for the ECO Academy at EMCS as it launches its program for grades 9 and 10,” said Lily Mah-Sen, a Transition Sooke board member.

“Clearly, Transition Sooke is aligned with this important new program of nature and community-based learning, combining curriculum from sciences, food studies, community connections, and sustainability courses.

“Transition Sooke hopes to explore possible partnerships with the ECO Academy as well as volunteer involvement in activities such as beach clean-ups, removal of invasive species, and more.”

Transition Sooke is a citizen-based, volunteer, public-interest group focused on co-creating a sustainable, resilient and secure community that meets the challenges of the climate emergency in the Sooke region.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Reader’s Lens

Just Posted

The RCMP use an excavator to extract an old-growth logging protester from a tripod in the Fairy Creek area on Vancouver Island. (Submitted)
RCMP watchdog gets more than 70 enforcement complaints from Fairy Creek blockades

Chad Rennie remains in the ICU in a medically induced coma, fighting for his life. (GoFundMe campaign photo)
Victoria restaurateur in induced coma battling COVID-19 in Vancouver hospital

Steve Bishop, Barry DeVocht, Ken Bradley, John Launder, Phil Overhill, Joe Danyleyko, Buddy Dydra, Erick Wickheim, Chantal Wilson, Joy DeVocht, Elaine McMath and Gail Bishop will represent the Sooke in the two-day B.C. Horseshoe Pitching provincial championships. (Kevin :aird - Sooke News Mirror)
12 Sooke horseshoe pitchers head to B.C. championships in Abbotsford

Anita Saikail stands at the intersection of Dunford Road and Henry Eng Place where a crosswalk will be installed, thanks to her letter to city council. The 62-year-old with diverse abilities finds crossing the street here dangerous and scary. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Anxious pedestrian asks for a crosswalk, Langford listens