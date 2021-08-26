Sooke school’s ECO Academy receives $1,000 boost

Transition Sooke has awarded EMCS ECO Academy with a grant of $1,000 for the coming school year.

The grant provides two $415 student bursaries and additional funding for materials. The bursaries are for students who have financial barriers to participating.

“We are excited for the ECO Academy at EMCS as it launches its program for grades 9 and 10,” said Lily Mah-Sen, a Transition Sooke board member.

“Clearly, Transition Sooke is aligned with this important new program of nature and community-based learning, combining curriculum from sciences, food studies, community connections, and sustainability courses.

“Transition Sooke hopes to explore possible partnerships with the ECO Academy as well as volunteer involvement in activities such as beach clean-ups, removal of invasive species, and more.”

Transition Sooke is a citizen-based, volunteer, public-interest group focused on co-creating a sustainable, resilient and secure community that meets the challenges of the climate emergency in the Sooke region.



