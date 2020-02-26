Sooke stands up against bullying on Pink Shirt Day

Sooke joined communities across the country to mark Pink Shirt Day, a date when each year Canadians are asked to take a stand against bullying – and to make that stance public by including an article of pink clothing in their ensemble.
Each February, the national movement sees thousands of Canadians wear pink to show their support for safe and inclusive schools, workplaces and communities.
This year’s theme, “Lift Each Other Up” reflects the origins of Pink Shirt Day, which began in Eastern Canada 13 years ago.
In 2007, two Nova Scotia students took action after witnessing a younger student being bullied for wearing a pink shirt to school. The students bought 50 pink T-shirts and encouraged schoolmates to wear them and send a powerful message of solidarity to the bully.
