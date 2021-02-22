Sooke students encourage First Nation

Journey Middle School Grade 7 students are extending their hand out to the Attawapiskat First Nation, a community in Northern Ontario that does not have access to basic human rights, such as safe schools, clean drinking water, affordable housing, and adequate access to health care.

The students decided to participate in Have A Heart Day and created poems, letters, cards, art and more – expressing how the students feel about this topic.

“In this reconciliation event, the students are bringing together caring Canadians to help ensure First Nations children can grow up safely at home, get a good education, be healthy, and be proud of who they are,” said teacher Elizabeth Kannangara.

The students’ work will be sent to the Attawapiskat First Nation and the federal government.



Photo credit: Jaydon Pugh (Grade 7 student, Journey Middle School)