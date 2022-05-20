Sooke students excited as graduation ceremony returns in full force

EMCS convocation to take place at UVic on June 4

Edward Milne Community School students will be honoured on June 4 in the first full-fledged spring graduation since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The high school will honour 145 students at the University of Victoria.

“We’re super excited to be getting back to ‘normal,’” said EMCS vice-principal Todd Powell.

“It’s been heartbreaking the last couple of years to be associated with the graduation and have to shift away from the pomp and circumstance due to the pandemic. It’s so important to the students, families teachers and staff. When we got word that we could do a full ceremony this year, the grad class was elated.”

Sam Ostropolski and Oli Nicholson are the students selected to serve as the graduating class’s historians for this year.

“They operate like the grad class’s time capsule, speaking directly to the grad class, reminiscing about the last 13 years together with quirky memories, anecdotes and inside jokes,” Powell explained.

Edward Milne is the only secondary school in the Sooke School District that has graduation historians, Powell added.

Ostropolski said they spent a lot of time sharing stories and conducting research with this year’s graduating students ranging from all the way back to elementary school to their time at Edward Milne.

“It was fun finding out all the interesting facts about the class,” they said. “Overall, everyone is super excited about being able to have a full ceremony. Whether we could have one has been up in the air until recently, so it’s great news for everyone.”

