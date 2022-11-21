Sooke students focus on cash donations for 10,000 Tonight

For the third time in less than a year, Edward Milne Community School students will ask for cash donations only as they aim to take a bite out of hunger in a fundraising effort for the Sooke Food Bank.

The 10,000 Tonight campaign runs from Nov. 28 to Dec. 9, and organizers from the school’s leadership class hope to raise $10,000.

“Whatever dollar value we receive triples what we would get in food instead of just receiving one can from the public,” said Chloe Clarkston, a co-organizer of the event.

“The money gives (the food bank) the ability to choose what people need rather than just taking what they get.”

Donation drop-off spots are planned for the weekends and during the week at Western Foods and Village Foods Market.

Last year the fundraiser shifted to a cash-only model because of challenges with the COVID-19 pandemic, said Sophia Baca, another co-organizer of the event.

In addition to the donation locations, the leadership class hosts an online auction on its website and Facebook page.

