Sooke students give food bank a $8,200 boost

The Sooke Food Bank’s shelves will receive a bountiful boost, thanks to students’ efforts at Edward Milne Community School.

In April, the Spring out of Hunger fundraising event raised $8,206.75 in cash through an online auction, donations collected by students at various locations, and school initiatives.

The event marked the first time the school fundraising was limited to cash-only donations instead of food items due to restrictions arising from the pandemic.

Sofia Baca, a member of the EMCS leadership team who coordinated Spring Out of Hunger, said the food bank can buy $3 worth of food for every dollar donated.

Baca and coordinator Chloe Clarkston said they wanted to thank the community for coming together to support the Sooke Food Bank and the EMCS students who volunteered for the event.

“It would not have been the same without their help. We are so excited to see what our community can do in our future campaigns.”

