Sooke students put smiles on seniors’ faces

Lorrie Beauchamp | Contributed

It hasn’t been an easy year for seniors. The global pandemic kept us isolated from family and friends for long, uncertain months, and for many seniors, there was a concern about loneliness and depression.

That’s why Sooke Meals On Wheels decided to contact area schools and launch a holiday greeting card campaign.

For December, Sooke students were busy creating heartfelt and colourful greeting cards to be delivered with every home-made meal going out to seniors.

The Meals on Wheels team received hundreds of cards over three weeks in December, all handmade and brimming with cheer.

The children’s creativity was inspiring, and it was clear that the teachers sensitized the young ones to the need for supportive messages. From silly jokes to sweet emotions – “Remember, you are not alone, we are all in this together,” or “I’m so sorry we can’t be with you this year” – the cards conveyed an impressive amount of love and humour.

As word of the initiative got out, the local Salish Paws organization decided to offer our seniors free pet food for the holidays. Then Bosley’s pet store donated gifts for the pets. Finally, Home Hardware called and offered 40 poinsettias to hand out to the seniors.

Many thanks to the staff and students of Sooke Elementary, Ecole Poirier Elementary, John Muir Elementary and Journey Middle School for taking part in this initiative and for the other area organizations who stepped up to the cause. Eternal thanks to the hardworking volunteers at Meals on Wheels.