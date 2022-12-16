John Muir Elementary School students Kahlan Thornton (left), Callie Watson, Sophia Smith, Konnor May, Weston Cole, and Carly Clare hold up envelopes with their prizes for the Sooke Legion’s Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest. School principal John Muir and Legion member Ken Levert stand behind the students with the trophy that goes to the school with the highest percentage of participation in the contest. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke students salute veterans, soldiers

John Muir tudents take trophy for highest participation in Legion’s Remembrance Day contest

Winning a trophy three years in a row is quite an accomplishment.

When the award recognizes children’s efforts in acknowledging the importance of Remembrance Day, it takes on a special meaning for the participants and members of the Royal Canadian Legion in Sooke.

Students from John Muir Elementary School earned the trophy for the school with the highest participation in the Sooke Legion’s annual Remembrance Day Poster and Literary Contest for the third year in a row.

The 34 entries from John Muir, which included two first-place prizes, four for second place and three third-place prize winners, made up 60 per cent of the total of 56 submissions from six schools.

“I think the students should be applauded for their efforts,” said Sooke Legion member Ken Levert.

“The contest, initiated by Royal Canadian Legions across the country, not only seeks to educate children in the remembrance of men and women who fought, and in so many cases died to keep our country free, but also solicits their thoughts and how they feel in art, poems and essays.”

Levert said the results were outstanding.

“Some of these entries from the children bring one to tears trying to understand how they can express their pain and appreciation for veterans. They really pour their hearts and minds into this,” he said.

Tom Lott, who initiated the contest for the Sooke Legion, said his wife, Marie, deserves a lot of credit for getting the contest up and running.

“We felt it was important, and we’d like to see more kids get involved in the contest in the future,” Lott said.

John Muir principal Cory Meausette said he believes it’s important to teach students about Remembrance Day and the importance of honouring veterans.

“That’s why we participate in this contest every year,” he said.


