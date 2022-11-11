Sooke students remember the fallen on Remembrance Day. (Shutterstock.com)

Sooke students share their thoughts on Remembrance Day

Youth have their way of honouring who fought for Canada

Nadia Fontaine | Contributed

Each year leading up to Remembrance Day, students across the nation are taught about the sacrifices that so many made, young people for the most part just a few years older than themselves.

We asked four Edward Milne Community School students their thoughts on Remembrance Day with the question: What does Remembrance Day mean to you?

“It’s a way of remembering those who’ve fought in the world wars and the pain their loved ones suffered,”said Rowan Webb-Thomas, a Grade 10 student.

Grade 11 student Keanu Kunealii said, “It’s a day to honour those who’ve fought for our land.”

“It’s remembering everyone who has fought for what we have now. It’s something that is important and something that should be continued,” added Angelina Carpenter, a Grade 9 student.

Donovan Mcpherson, a graduating student this year, says it means “Remembering those who have lost their lives in war.”

Do any of these students have any personal connections regarding Remembrance Day? All replied they didn’t or weren’t aware if they may have a connection within their families.

Do the students do any activities to honour Remembrance Day?

“I wear a poppy. My family and I don’t do much for Remembrance Day because we don’t have any personal connections to it,” Carpenter said.

As for the other three students, they do not intend to participate in any particular activities on Remembrance Day.

These insightful answers from some local youth help provide perspective on their views on Remembrance Day. Listening with compassion to others’ war experiences and noting the importance of Remembrance Day in our history will help history not repeat itself.

Nadia Fontaine is a student at Edward Milne Community School.

