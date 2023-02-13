Ecole Poirier Elementary students Cole Adams (left), Isabella Cummings, and Lucas Gray are happy to share their thoughts on the importance of acts of kindness and Pink Shirt Day. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)

Sooke students spread message of kindness on Pink Shirt Day”

Ecole Poirier Elementary’s assembly on Feb. 22 focuses on changing the community

Students at Ecole Poirier Elementary School are keen to spread their message about the significance of Pink Shirt Day far beyond the school’s walls.

“It’s a great opportunity to talk about kindness and caring for others and how we learn to do that in our school and in our community,” said Tess Vally, in her fourth year as the school principal.

The school will begin Pink Shirt Day on Feb. 22 by sharing A World of Kindness, a book that explores children can show kindness and consideration for others through a series of illustrations and questions meant to inspire discussion on how kids can influence the world they live in.

Students will then break into small groups to illustrate what kindness looks like during a creative art activity on cardboard hearts.

“Working together and talking with everyone about kindness and caring for others and racism can make a difference,” Vally explained.

Isabella Cummings is one of three Grade 5 students who volunteered to share their thoughts.

“It’s very important to have Pink Shirt Day to show as a community that we can work together to make a better country,” she said.

“We should celebrate Pink Shirt Day because we want to end racism, stop people from being mean and lift each other up,” said Lucas Gray.

“It’s important to remind everyone to be nice and kind to other people and to be who they are,” Cole Adams said. “Don’t try to be someone you’re not.”

Pink Shirt Day began in 2007 in Nova Scotia. Two students took a stand against homophobic bullying after a new student was harassed and threatened for wearing pink. The students bought pink shirts and gave them to their classmates to wear the next day.


