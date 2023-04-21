Sooke students will participate in Music Monday on May 1. Students from elementary, middle and high schools perform at the Evergreen Centre kiosk at 1 p.m. before heading out to sing their tunes around town. (Metro-Creative)

Sooke students will participate in Music Monday on May 1. Students from elementary, middle and high schools perform at the Evergreen Centre kiosk at 1 p.m. before heading out to sing their tunes around town. (Metro-Creative)

Sooke students to participate in Music Monday celebration

Students perform at Evergreen Centre on May 1

Sooke students will join hundreds of thousands of their counterparts across Canada and break out in song on May 1 for Music Monday.

The event, started by the Coalition for Music Education in Canada, aims to promote music education’s importance for children and protect music programs in schools.

More than 650,000 students from 1,500 schools and communities from coast to coast will sing in the event.

Sooke students will perform at the Evergreen Centre kiosk and then go carolling around town to share their musical talent. The event begins at 1 p.m.

Schools in Australia and the United States have also adopted Music Monday.

Meanwhile, the École Poirier Elementary Choir participated in the Greater Victoria Performing Arts Festival on April 14 at Dave Dunnett Theatre in Oak Bay.

The choir, which includes students from grades two to five, sings at various school and community events throughout the year. Directed by Sandra Arts and accompanied by Kathy Russell, the group sang two songs at the festival to a warm reception from the audience and adjudicator.

