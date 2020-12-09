A new 275-metre trail connector has been added to the Sunriver Nature Trail, which is the next step to improve walkability across the District of Sooke. (District of Sooke)

Sooke takes next step to expand trail across district

New 275-metre trail connection added to Sunriver Nature Trail

A new trail connector in Sooke is improving the walkability across the district, one small installation at a time.

The latest addition of a 275-metre trail connects Willowpark Way to the Sunriver Nature Trail. This is the second major milestone for the Sun Run Trail. A pedestrian crossing was added near Journey Middle School in July.

The district is still waiting on a grant application that would help build a key part of the connection at Little River Crossing along DeMamiel Creek. The creek runs from high in the Sooke Hills, passing Poirier Elementary and Journey Middle before joining the Sooke River near the Sooke River campground.

The district said it expects to hear back about the application by next summer. If all goes smoothly, construction could start by spring 2022 and a grand opening would be expected a year later in 2023.

“This is a significant project and while final competition is still some time away, it is important to recognize this milestone,” Sooke Mayor Maja Tait said.

