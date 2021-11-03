Tayalynn Stephens is studying nursing at the University of Victoria. (Contributed - Coast Capital)

Sooke teen recognized with special education award

Tayalynn Stephens among this year’s recipients of Standing Tall Education Awards

A Sooke teen is among 44 recipients of this year’s Coast Capital Standing Tall Education Awards

Each award is $3,500.

Having overcome challenges in adolescence, Tayalynn Stephens turned this into a source of strength and excelled in academics. A recent Edward Milne Community School graduate, Stephens is studying nursing at the University of Victoria.

“As someone who has no financial support, I have always been scared to apply to university, but I decided that I want to make something of myself. I cannot express how grateful I am to Coast Capital for selecting me as a Standing Tall Education Award winner,” Stephens said.

“With this, I can relieve some of the financial stress leading up to and through post-secondary school. I am so proud of my academic and personal achievements and cannot wait to continue my education.”

The Standing Tall Education Awards program aims to support students across the province in pursuing post-secondary education and help ensure these opportunities are more accessible to youth from diverse socioeconomic backgrounds and racialized communities.

Since its establishment in 2004, the program has supported almost 1,000 students to fund their post-secondary studies with an investment of over $2.7 million.

