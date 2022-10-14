Izabelle Morin

Izabelle Morin

Sooke teen wins education award worth $3,500

Izabelle Morin pursues criminal psychologist career

Sooke teen Izabelle Morin is among 44 students awarded Coast Capital’s annual Standing Tall Education Awards.

The award recognizes students across the province for their resiliency in pursuing post-secondary education.

The award is given to students who may not have access to funding through traditional sources such as parents or loan programs.

Each student received $3,500 to help with the increasing costs of tuition and living expenses.

Morin is a recent graduate of Edward Milne Secondary School.

Following the devastating 2021 wildfires in Lytton, Morin was displaced from her community and had to start over at a new school, where she faced several academic barriers.

Despite these challenges, Morin worked towards her goal of attending post-secondary school, never allowing new challenges to get in the way of her academic pursuits. She is now working towards her goal of becoming a criminal psychologist.

“Being a Standing Tall Education Award recipient helps further my education as the first of my family to attend university,” says Morin. “Receiving this award shows that all the hard work I put into my studies is paying off.”

Since its establishment 18 years ago, the program has supported over 1,000 students in funding their post-secondary studies with an investment of nearly $2.9 million.

READ: September sees unemployment drop in Greater Victoria to 4.7 per cent


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Communityscholarship programSookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Vancouver Island Regional Library looking for ‘big dream ideas’ in planning process

Just Posted

The water quality of the Sooke Basin will improve with the expansion of the wastewater facility, say district officials. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Sooke set to break ground on wastewater plant expansion, easing capacity woes

European green crabs can be identified by the five spines on each side of their eyes and can range in colour from green, yellow and orange. (Black Press Media file photo)
Invasive European green crab spotted in Esquimalt Lagoon

The Saanich Fire Department has announced a ban on open burning throughout the municipality until at least Oct. 28. (Black Press Media file photo)
Severe drought conditions, extreme fire risk put a pause on open burning in Saanich

Highlands Volunteer Fire Department, Langford Fire Rescue and BC Wildfire Service battled a one-hectare wildfire south of Gowlland Tod Provincial Park last week. Central Saanich Fire is urging residents to assess their homes against the backdrop of record-high temperatures and drought conditions. (BC Wildfire Service/Facebook)
Gowlland Tod fire a reminder wildfires can happen anytime, says fire department