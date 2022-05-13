Sooke to host Wildfire Community Preparedness Day

FireSmart coordinator hosts public awareness and educational event on May 28

B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter works on the perimeter of a fire in July 2019. (B.C. government)

B.C. Wildfire Service firefighter works on the perimeter of a fire in July 2019. (B.C. government)

As the winds blow on another wildfire season, the District of Sooke is making sure homeowners stay ready as part of Wildfire Community Preparedness Day.

FireSmart coordinator Ashlene Akatarian will host a public awareness and educational event at John Philllips Memorial Park on May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help Sooke residents better prepare for the 2022 wildfire season.

Activities include learning about wildfire risk, the wildland-urban interface zone, and property protection.

Residents can also book a free FireSmart home assessment. To make an appointment, please call 250-642-5422.

Sooke is located within the wildland-urban interface zone meaning the community is at a greater risk of a devasting wildfire. Homeowners play an important role in wildfire prevention; they can directly reduce the wildfire risk and damage to their property using FireSmart principles, the District of Sooke stated in a press release.

READ: Redstreak along Whiffin Spit caused by algae


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresSookeWest Shore

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Choral Evolution hits all the right notes

Just Posted

The long-anticipated West Shore skate park is officially a go and set to open in March 2023, the West Shore Parks and Recreation Society announced May 13. (Courtesy of West Shore Parks and Recreation)
New skate park officially coming to the West Shore in early 2023

Victoria police have responded to around two dozen incidents relating to youth, who are coming from other communities, reportedly engaging in crimes downtown. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police report swarms of youth flocking to Victoria to commit crimes

The red colouring could be seen Wednesday morning from the shoreline at Whiffin Spit in Sooke. (Courtesy of Jon Erzinger - Facebook)
Red streak along Whiffin Spit caused by algae

Lorraine Van Dyk has been a part of the Sooke Sports Council, which organizes sports activities for Grade 2 to 5 students at SD62 schools, for 33 years. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Retirement won’t slow down Sooke Sports Council president