Sooke Transition House seeks directors for board

Crystal Gelsinger, with sign in hand, Sally Kunce, and Bryce and Kade Kunce take part in a recent fundraiser for the Sooke Transition House. (Contributed - Sooke Transition House Society)

The Sooke Transition House needs a few good people to serve on the board of directors to support the important work they do in the community.

“We’re in desperate need of more dynamic, dedicated volunteers to join our board,” said Crystal Gelsinger, executive director of the Sooke Transition House Society.

“Being a board member is a wonderful opportunity to make an impact in Sooke. The board is involved in all major decisions of the society, and is an essential part of our non-profit. The Sooke Transition House Society cannot function without our incredible staff and board working together.”

Members of the STHS board serve to guide, support and oversee the society by sharing their skill set and experience while engaging in ongoing learning, and working collaboratively with the organization.

“Due to the population growth in Sooke over the past few years, we are seeing a drastic increase in the need for our services,” Gelsinger said. “We have wait-lists for our counselling programs, and a full house at the shelter. Unfortunately, we are having to turn numerous women away weekly as we do not have the funding to accommodate the growing need.”

The volunteer position involves about one or two meetings a month in the evenings, Gelsinger said.

The STHS has provided emergency shelter for women and their children who have experienced trauma from family violence since 1994. The society offer programs dedicated to counselling, outreach, and police-based services to support both the residents of the transition house and members of the community seeking support for the healing and trauma they have experienced.

