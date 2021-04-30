Sooke Transition House Society receives digital aid

In response to the alarming increase in domestic violence and demand for shelter space arising during the pandemic, Rogers Communications announced an expansion of its Digital Lifelines for B.C. Women in Crisis program. (Pixabay.com)

A cellphone might be the only lifeline available to a woman fleeing abuse.

In response to the alarming increase in domestic violence and demand for shelter space arising during the pandemic, Rogers Communications announced on April 26 an expansion of its Digital Lifelines for B.C. Women in Crisis program.

The program will provide phones and plans to the Sooke Transition House Society and other transition houses and shelters in B.C. to women and children, including indigenous women to escape violence and abuse.

Another 56 shelters and transition houses will be added to the more than 100 Rogers assisted through a national program launched in the spring of last year in conjunction with Women’s Shelters Canada. Motorola and LG have stepped up as well to provide the phones.

Safe, secure technology and digital connectivity are increasingly required for women and their children to contact safe shelter, support services, and lifesaving resources, Amy S. FitzGerald, executive director of B.C. Society of Transition Houses, said in a media advisory.

“Sincere thanks from our member programs to Rogers for their leadership on bridging the digital service divide in B.C. with phones and infrastructure that will connect front line workers to women, children, and youth fleeing violence,” FitzGerald said.

Other initiatives by Rogers Communications include the expansion of wireless network coverage in B.C. along Highway 14 and 16, known as the Highway of Tears.

For more on the increase in violence during the pandemic and the resources available through Women’s Shelters Canada, check out endvaw.ca/

Visit about.rogers.com/news-ideas/rogers-expands-community-partnerships-to-support-vulnerable-canadians-impacted-by-covid-19-from-coast-to-coast-to-coast/ for more information.

