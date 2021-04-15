Sooke will bud but not bloom in provincial competition

The District of Sooke will continue its association with Communities in Bloom.

Council voted in favour of continuing its association with the provincial program as a “Friend’s Community,” but it won’t be evaluated by judges in 2021.

The district has participated in the program nine times in the last 11 years, reaching 5-Bloom status (the highest possible recognition) for the past six years.

RELATED: Sooke takes top spot at Communities in Bloom provincial competition

On the recommendation of the Sooke Program of the Arts committee, Council decided to keep with Communities in Bloom but on scaled-down participation.

“Due to COVID it doesn’t make much sense to proceed as a full-fledged member,” Coun. Dana Lajeunesse, a member of the committee, said.

As a Friend’s Community, the district is not evaluated but continues to support the program by paying 50 per cent of the regular registration fee of $925.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySooke