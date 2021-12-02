Sooke Winter Market will be held at the Sooke Region Museum grounds, located at 2070 Phillips Rd, on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke Winter Market will be held at the Sooke Region Museum grounds, located at 2070 Phillips Rd, on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days. (File - Black Press Media)

Sooke Winter Market hosts blended event this year

The market is happening on Dec. 4 and 11 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The Sooke Region Museum is hosting a Sooke Winter Market, with a twist on an old favourite community gathering.

The market will feature more than 25 vendors, live music, a raffle and 50/50 draw and free tours of the Lighthouse and Moss Cottage, something that will be a highlight for residents who remember Moss Cottage Christmas.

“I think it’s more than just a market,” said Wendy Johnson, manager of public programs at the museum. “It’s a community gathering. So it’ll be festive and a great way for everyone to come together and support local.”

The market will be outdoors, and people must register for time slots for tours.

“Rain or shine or snow, it’s a true west coast market with having to factor in the weather,” said Johnson.

The market is happening on Saturday, Dec. 4 and 11, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on both days.

ALSO READ: Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

@moreton_bailey
bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SookeWest Shore

Previous story
Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year
Next story
Four Sooke students win cash for climate change posters

Just Posted

Port Renfrew broke rainfall records in November. (Bailey Moreton - Sooke News Mirror)
Port Renfrew breaks rainfall records, doubles the usual total for November

Cyclist Max McCulloch catches air off a jump on the Organ Donor trail in the Hartland area of Mount Work Regional Park. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke Bike Club, CRD ink deal to maintain mountain bike trails

The Otter Point Fire Department’s decorated truck for their annual Candy Cane Run in 2020, when Sooke firefighters also held their annual Santa Run. (Contributed photo)
Sooke fire department focusing on cash donations for Santa Run this year

The Netflix series Maid shooting in Sidney in November 2020. (Bob Orchard photo)
Netflix map marks Greater Victoria sites where Maid was filmed