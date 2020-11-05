Sooke Winter Market makes return after four years

Sooke Winter Market will be held at the Sooke Region Museum grounds, located at 2070 Phillips Rd, over four Saturdays leading into winter. The market takes place on Nov. 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5 (Black Press Media file photo)

The Sooke Winter Market will set up shop at the Sooke Region Museum for the first time in four years, beginning Nov. 14.

Over four weekends, vendors from Sooke to Saanich will gather at the museum, 2070 Phillips Rd. for the Sooke Winter Market, something hasn’t been held since 2016.

“We’re hoping the public takes the time to come out because we haven’t had something like this in quite a while,” said Wendy Johnson, manager of public programs at the Sooke Region Museum.

“We hope this can be a place that families want to be. As long as there’s food in your stomach and a good feeling when you leave, it will be a success.”

Well-known vendors, including Grill to the Mac, Sheringham Distillery and 4 Beaches Streat Pizza, are among the food vendors in attendance. There will also be artisans with clothing, jewelry, and body care products.

Johnson said the outdoor market will bring “a different vibe” than most markets, as vendors must wear masks, and no music is allowed to be played. Nonetheless, she believes it will be ideal for shopping for early Christmas gifts and trying some local eats.

The market takes place over four Saturdays, on Nov. 14, 21, 28 and Dec. 5 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

For those interested in applying as a vendor, please email programs@sookeregionmuseum.com for more information.

