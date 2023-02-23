Sooke Writers’ Collective celebrates 10-year milestone

We Reside, released last year, features the work of the Sooke Writers’ Collective, which celebrates its 10th anniversary in 2023. (Sooke Writers’ Collective)

A series of activities will mark the 10th anniversary of the Sooke Writers’ Collective.

Poet and artist Deb Clay, Sooke Writers’ Collective coordinator, said they are working on a new collection of works by local authors, a poetry chapbook (a small collection of poems) and several events held throughout the year to acknowledge the group’s first 10 years.

“We’re very excited to be publishing our 10th anthology and want to celebrate and show off how the group has grown, and also promote the success and growth of our member writers,” Clay said in a media release.

The activities, which begin in March, include a writing contest for high school students, with cash prizes and the publication of winning entries. Book launches, author readings, a writing retreat with workshops for collective members, an indie author book fair, appearances at markets and festivals, meet and greets, and more are also planned.

The collective also wants to promote literacy, literary arts and writing by collaborating with local businesses and organizations on a fun event that will include little free libraries.

“We started from very humble beginnings with the Sooke Scribblers, and continue to offer support, learning, and community, whether you are already published or just thinking about writing,” Clay said. “We welcome writers of all levels.”

Visit SookeWriters.com for more information about the collective.



