Sooke’s beloved secret garden tour cancelled for another year

New version expected to flower in 2023

The Coronavirus claimed another victim Sunday when the Sooke Philharmonic Society cancelled its popular Sooke Secret Garden Tour for 2022.

The in-person tour is scheduled to return in 2023.

But organizers say gardening enthusiasts can still catch the last two years of the Sooke Secret Virtual Garden Tour on its website.

Organizer Bonnie Sprinkling said cancelling the in-person tour for the third year was a difficult decision.

“At the time we made the decision, we questioned whether people would be comfortable going into the gardens (due to COVID) and that sort of thing, and that applied to the volunteers too.”

Sprinkling said several area gardens were lined up before this year’s event was cancelled.

The society is now beginning to plan for the 2023 garden tour alongside the Sooke Philharmonic Society’s 25th anniversary.

“We’re going to go all out with the garden tour. We’ve got some ideas that are kind of different,” Sprinkling said. “You always have to refresh things.”

New tour committee members are needed. If you are interested in becoming a committee member or volunteering on the day of the tour, please get in touch with sookephilharmonic@gmail.com or call Bonnie Sprinkling at 250-642-3807.



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

