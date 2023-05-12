Kayla Siefried, adult education coordinator at the Compost Education Centre, is this month’s guest speaker of the Sooke Garden Club. Siefried will discuss year-round gardening. (Contributed - Compost Education Centre)

Kayla Siefried, adult education coordinator at the Compost Education Centre, is this month’s guest speaker of the Sooke Garden Club. Siefried will discuss year-round gardening. (Contributed - Compost Education Centre)

Sooke’s climate allows for year-round gardening

Local expert shares tips for growing vegetables in all seasons

Cory McInnis | Contributed

Although I have lived in Sooke for three years, I am still surprised that I can grow vegetables all year round. On the Prairies, gardening wasn’t even considered until after the May long weekend, and even then there were chances of frost and snow.

The first April I lived in Sooke, I asked my brother, who has lived in Victoria for more than 30 years, when to plant peas. “You haven’t planted your peas yet?” Apparently, it was already late.

Having marveled at my early lettuce, spinach, kale, and pea starts, I put in a second sowing in June to continue producing vegetables through the winter. I haven’t yet continued into the winter months, as I am not quite climatized with the rain and cold.

Kayla Siefried grew up in Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee territories before moving to Lekwungen Territory. As a steward of the Compost Education Centre demonstration gardens and curator of the adult education program, she can be found growing seedlings for plant sales, working with volunteers to help keep gardens healthy, flipping hot compost, arranging instructors to teach workshops, as well as being out in the community teaching soil health, organic gardening and do-it-yourself tasks that increase climate resilience.

She holds a bachelor of environmental studies from the University of Waterloo, and has pursued practical permaculture training, gardening, and farming internships throughout Turtle Island and beyond. During Siefried’s Sooke Garden Club presentation this month, you will learn how to plan to grow year-round, steward your soil, and raise temperatures during the shoulder season.

Sooke Garden Club members, or those interested in joining, are invited to the meeting on May 24 at 7 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. For more information, please visit the club’s Facebook page, website sookegardenclub.ca, or email sookegc@gmail.com.

•••

Cory McInnis writes for the Sooke Garden Club.

READ: Vancouver Island produced Yukon Harvest series enters second season


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Sooke News Mirror named top newspaper in B.C.

Just Posted

Russell Nursery co-owner Susan Tice is excited that more people are getting into gardening. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Greater Victoria nursery prepares for busy gardening season

Brian Le Ilevre with his wife Michelle Le Ilevre. Brian has been stranded in Mexico for more than a month as his family searches for a way to bring him home to Langford. (Courtesy of Arielle Boivin)
Family desperate to bring Langford man home from Mexico

Metchosin resident Elena Lawson, here seen with sons Marcus (4) and William (8), who has received an autism diagnosis, will run for BC United in the riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca formerly held by former premier John Horgan. (Photo courtesy of BC United)
Autism advocate to carry banner for BC United in Langford-Juan de Fuca

The annual Moose Hide Campaign march in Victoria on May 11 called for ending violence against women and children. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Grand march in Victoria renews call for ending violence against women, children

Pop-up banner image