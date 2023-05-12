Sooke’s climate allows for year-round gardening

Kayla Siefried, adult education coordinator at the Compost Education Centre, is this month’s guest speaker of the Sooke Garden Club. Siefried will discuss year-round gardening. (Contributed - Compost Education Centre)

Although I have lived in Sooke for three years, I am still surprised that I can grow vegetables all year round. On the Prairies, gardening wasn’t even considered until after the May long weekend, and even then there were chances of frost and snow.

The first April I lived in Sooke, I asked my brother, who has lived in Victoria for more than 30 years, when to plant peas. “You haven’t planted your peas yet?” Apparently, it was already late.

Having marveled at my early lettuce, spinach, kale, and pea starts, I put in a second sowing in June to continue producing vegetables through the winter. I haven’t yet continued into the winter months, as I am not quite climatized with the rain and cold.

Kayla Siefried grew up in Anishinaabe and Haudenosaunee territories before moving to Lekwungen Territory. As a steward of the Compost Education Centre demonstration gardens and curator of the adult education program, she can be found growing seedlings for plant sales, working with volunteers to help keep gardens healthy, flipping hot compost, arranging instructors to teach workshops, as well as being out in the community teaching soil health, organic gardening and do-it-yourself tasks that increase climate resilience.

She holds a bachelor of environmental studies from the University of Waterloo, and has pursued practical permaculture training, gardening, and farming internships throughout Turtle Island and beyond. During Siefried’s Sooke Garden Club presentation this month, you will learn how to plan to grow year-round, steward your soil, and raise temperatures during the shoulder season.

Sooke Garden Club members, or those interested in joining, are invited to the meeting on May 24 at 7 p.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. For more information, please visit the club’s Facebook page, website sookegardenclub.ca, or email sookegc@gmail.com.

