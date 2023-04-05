Sooke’s Vintage Cafe brings seniors together

55+ crowd gets more opportunities to connect and socialize

Christine Bossi, executive director of the Sooke Region Communities Health Network, said the Vintage Cafe’s popularity has increased the number of times it’s open during the week. (File - SRCHN)

The Vintage Cafe’s sudden surge in popularity has resulted in twice as many opportunities for Sooke’s seniors to make connections.

Since the Sooke Region Communities Health Network (SRCHN) launched the initiative, the Vintage Cafe has become a favourite gathering place for many seniors in the community, Christine Bossi, SRCHN executive director, said.

“The Vintage Cafe is such a great success since it opened in February that we decided to open every Tuesday instead of just the first and third Tuesdays of the month,” she said.

The community has been without a seniors centre for more than 10 years, although Bossi stressed that SRCHN is working hard to make plans for The Gathering Place and elders complex a reality.

“We felt that (in the meantime) some kind of activity to connect elders was in order,” she explained. “The Vintage Cafe is where the 55+ crowd can drop by for a free coffee or tea and an opportunity to socialize. All the participants are excited to connect with old friends they have not seen since before the pandemic or make new friends. Some discovered they lived on the same street and have continued socializing outside this event, even walking to the Vintage Cafe together.”

RELATED: Sooke seniors face social isolation without dedicated drop-in centre, advocates say

Bossi said the venue also provides an excellent opportunity to gather information about what’s happening in the region and to gain access to resources and services at the cafe’s resource table.

Presently, everyone has been content with the free light refreshment, chatting over board games, and playing cards or handicrafts.

SRCHN has plans to organize art sessions, bingo, musical and comedic entertainment, and guest speaker to provide more options for those who attend.

Suggestions on how to add improvements are welcomed by email at srchn@sookeregionchn.org or by telephone at 778-365-1878.

“You can always drop by and let us know your suggestion,” Bossi added.

For more on the Vintage Cafe and the resumption of the Seniors Centre Without Walls information sessions, please visit sookeregionchn.org/seniors-centre-without-walls.

The Vintage Cafe is open Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m. in the Sooke Community Hall dining room at 2037 Shields Rd.



news@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CommunitySookeWest Shore