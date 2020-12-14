Susan Rice is a member of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden’s new cabinet. She also has an interesting connection to Sooke. (Twitter - National Security Leaders for Biden)

Susan Rice is a member of U.S. president-elect Joe Biden’s new cabinet. She also has an interesting connection to Sooke. (Twitter - National Security Leaders for Biden)

SOOKE HISTORY: Sooke’s White House connection

Susan Rice named to Joe Biden’s cabinet

Elida Peers | Contributed

When D.O. Cameron, a Texan, arrived here and began harvesting timber deep in the Sooke River watershed in the 1930s and established a sawmill at Leechtown, who could have guessed that there would one day be a connection to the U.S. White House.

Cameron’s son Newton carried on his family’s forestry empire, and it is his son Ian Cameron, who went into journalism and TV production, that is our White House link.

Ian is married to Susan Rice, newly appointed to president-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet. Rice was named director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

This is not the first prominent position for Rice, a Rhodes scholar, who met her future husband when they were both attending Stanford University.

During the Obama administration, she served as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations. Ian Cameron became an executive producer for the CBC television news show The Journal, in Toronto, and Susan Rice joined him there, before her appointments in U.S. politics. They married in 1992.

Peter Titus, well-known locally as an artist, son of Rev. Joe and Joan Titus, recalls that Ian Cameron was a year ahead of him, and president of the student council when they both attended Oak Bay High. Peter’s eldest brother Stephen Titus is married to Ian Cameron’s sister Laura, who completes the Sooke-White House circle.

Stephen and Laura live at Shawnigan Lake, where they also share the family property with the celebrity couple from Washington when they come up to visit. Chatting with Laura, we learned that she and her brother, Ian, regularly call to update family affairs and that sometimes the visiting couple takes in Whistler on their vacation trips.

In 1934, the Camerons built a steam sawmill on the CNR line at Leechtown, cutting western white pine, western red cedar, and Douglas-fir. The Camerons also teamed up with Matt Hemmingsten to cut timber near Port Renfrew, and son Newton logged near the Summit on Sooke Road, dumping at Coopers Cove in the late 1930s.

Years ago, Newton Cameron told us that in 1947 the Cameron Lumber Company was sold, becoming part of B.C. Forest Products, but the Leechtown operation was retained, and the new company called Sooke Lake Lumber Ltd. They built a veneer mill on Esquimalt Harbour, and after the Leechtown mill burned, the View Royal veneer plant was enlarged into a full-scale plywood operation, and in 1955 the name changed to Victoria Plywood.

MORE SOOKE HISTORY

•••

Elida Peers is the historian of the Sooke Region Museum.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

historySooke

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Show us your Christmas light displays, Sooke

Just Posted

(Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria police seek witnesses after ‘aggressive’ man chases woman

The man is described as 35 to 45, Caucasian, about 5’10” with a medium build and wearing all black

West Shore RCMP are reminding residents to stay on the lookout after a woman nearly got away with stealing numerous Christmas presents in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP officer returns stolen Christmas presents to Langford residents

Gifts included handmade children’s dolls and personal crafts

Midfielder Marco Bustos has re-signed with Pacific FC, as they head into their 2021 season set for spring. (Twitter/@MarcoBustos10)
Pacific FC completes roster with Marco Bustos, one of the league’s MVP finalists

24-year-old is one of the quickest players on the pitch, says head coach

A Victoria real estate agent has been disciplined for professional misconduct. (Black Press Media file photo)
Victoria real estate agent fined after pushing cash payment to avoid taxes

Agent also falsely advertized size of property

(Black Press File Photo)
Oak Bay police investigate driver who exposed himself to teen

Police say same 15-year-old saw similar man twice within a few days

Tamara Dus (left), director of University Health Netwok Safety Services, administers the first Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Ontario to personal support worker Anita Quidangen at a hospital in Toronto on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Canada gives first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Five front-line workers in Ontario are among the first Canadians to receive Pfizer’s vaccine

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth defends government actions in the legislature, Feb. 19, 2020. (Hansard TV)
ICBC applies for 15% rate decrease as lawyers pushed out

Resolution tribunal to determine most injury awards

OPINION SIG
SOOKE HISTORY: Sooke’s White House connection

Susan Rice named to Joe Biden’s cabinet

Seniors use gymnastics equipment for routines to improve their balance and flexibility, one of the programs developed to keep B.C.’s growing number of seniors active and independent. These programs have been suspended, seniors’ activity centres closed due to COVID-19. (Delta Gymnastics Society)
B.C. senior health indicators show strain as numbers grow

Wait times for long-term care continue to grow

Danger tape blocks off driveways at a mink farm in Chilliwack on Dec. 7, 2020 after an outbreak was declared. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress file)
BC SPCA calls for moratorium after minks, workers at farm contract COVID

More than 200 mink have died already at farm affected by COVID-19 in Chilliwack

The Dinse home on Firwood Place in Sooke is looking very festive for the holidays. (Contributed photo)
Show us your Christmas light displays, Sooke

Did you spend some time this holiday season getting your house looking extra festive?

Damien Dupont, visiting the Free Grace Baptist Church for an in-person service, during a time when there is a ban on gatherings, speaks to a television news crew outside the church on Dec. 13, 2020. (Jessica Peters/ The Progress)
3 Chilliwack churches could face charges for defying pandemic ban on in-person gatherings

Chilliwack RCMP began with awareness campaign but have now recommended charges for gatherings

Danielle Arbour shows some of the cockroaches she has trapped in her suite at the Centennial Manor in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
Besieged by mice and cockroaches, Langley housing complex residents are stressed out

Did a nearby demolition drive rodents into Centennial Manor? Not likely, according to city manager.

Arrowsmith Search and Rescue crews rescued a man from a raging river on Saturday, Dec. 12 in Little Qualicum Falls Provincial Park. (Screencap via tiktok/@quinnteechma)
Rescue crews save man from raging waters in Vancouver Island provincial park

Arrowsmith SAR team found man clinging to a log between two waterfalls

Most Read