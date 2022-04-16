A 1971 crash involving driver Larry Pollard. (Photo by Barrie Goodwin)

A 1971 crash involving driver Larry Pollard. (Photo by Barrie Goodwin)

Speedway Spotlight: Catching the action in Langford at full speed at Western Speed

Speedway photographer Barrie Goodwin shares life behind the lens

That first photo was a smashing success.

Although Barrie Goodwin took his inaugural photo at Western Speedway sitting in the stands as a fan on Victoria Day in 1955, his love of racing began even earlier than that.

“I saw my first race at the old Langford Speedway in 1946,” he said. “My uncle was a mechanic there.”

Goodwin had his own car for a while in the 1960s but changed gears after a few years to focus on taking pictures of the action.

“I thought having a car would be cheaper than photography,” he recalled. “Boy, was I wrong.”

Goodwin became the official photographer for Western Speedway in 1967 and kept at it until 1989.

“I took a few years off at that point,” he said, but he started up again until 2017, when he stepped away because of health issues.

“What kept me going back is that it’s an addiction,” he explained. “It’s like soccer or football, something people get hooked on for life. The speedway has a great history, and it’s really good to be a part of it.”

READ MORE: Speedway news

READ MORE: Speedway – 1954-2022

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

West ShoreWestern Speedway

Previous story
Free bike tune-up days on tap at Colwood city hall

Just Posted

A 1971 crash involving driver Larry Pollard. (Photo by Barrie Goodwin)
Speedway Spotlight: Catching the action in Langford at full speed at Western Speed

Deep Cove Market owner Rosemary Scott, pictured in 2020, disagrees with council’s decision to remove frontage parking spots around her store and create parallel street parking. While the nearby parking lot is controlled by the store, the frontage spots on West Saanich and Birch roads are municipal property. (Black Press Media file photo)
Parking pickle prompts changes around Deep Cove Market in North Saanich

Sooke RCMP ask anyone with information about a youth stabbed April 14 to call them. (Black Press Media file photo)
Witnesses render first aid after youth stabbed, significantly injured on Sooke trail

The Victoria Clipper approaches its berth in the Inner Harbour after sailing from Seattle on Friday, April 15, for the first time since the fall of 2021 and for what is hoped to be the return of normal crossings, which were disrupted for two years by pandemic border restrictions. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Demand strong as Victoria Clipper brings first passengers from Seattle in months