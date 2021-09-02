Splashin’ good time in Langford

SEIZE THE DAY AND HAVE FUN Rhiley Thorsen wasn’t dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the five-year-old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)SEIZE THE DAY AND HAVE FUN Rhiley Thorsen wasn’t dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the five-year-old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Rhiley Thorsen wasn't dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn't stop the five year old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Rhiley Thorsen wasn’t dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the five-year-old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)Rhiley Thorsen wasn’t dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the five-year-old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Rhiley Thorsen wasn't dressed for the water park on Tuesday, but that didn't stop the five year old from running through the spray at Centennial Park in Langford. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)

Rhiley Thornsen was at Centennial Park with her parents and sibling on Tuesday afternoon, shrieking and laughing as she ran through the spraying water.

READ MORE: Good moon rising, Oak Bay residents invited on walkabout to watch

Do you have a story tip? Email: zoe.ducklow@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

LangfordWest Shore

Previous story
Sooke Fall Fair spread out over two weeks in September

Just Posted

(Pixabay.com)
Online candidate meeting set for Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding

The majority of ferry reservations between the Mainland and Vancouver Island are full as of Thursday morning, ahead of the Labour Day long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Ferry reservations close to full between mainland, Vancouver Island ahead of weekend

Keith Soluk was last seen in Vicotria on Aug. 28. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Keith Soluk last seen in Victoria on Aug. 28

Principal Mike Bobbitt is thrilled to be back in the thick of things at Edward Milne Community School, such as in the garden where a wily gardener can spot hops, persimmon, corn, potatoes and quince. And that’s just in this photo. (Zoe Ducklow - Sooke News Mirror)
Former Sooke teacher and vice-principal returns to EMCS bursting with excitement