Spooky week in Sooke for Halloween

Firefighters are on hand to make certain the Halloween bonfire and fireworks are handled safely at the Otter Point Fire Department bonfire on Halloween. (Contributed - Otter Point Fire Department)

There’s a host of spooky spots to check out in Sooke in the run-up to Halloween, but make sure to book ahead if you’re looking to attend some of the events.

The Otter Point Fire Department’s bonfire and the Sooke Region Museum’s ghost tour are returning after a pandemic-forced hiatus in 2020.

The bonfire is at Camp Barnard on Young Lake Road on Oct. 31, but there will be no hot dogs and hot chocolate this year due to COVID-19, Fire Chief John McCrae says.

He adds firefighters will hand out candy bags for children, and fireworks blast off at 7:30 p.m. It’s an outdoor event, so masks are not required, but the fire department asks that people follow provincial health guidelines for outdoor events, like social distancing.

The ghost tour is booking up fast at the Sooke Region Museum, says Wendy Johnson, public programs manager.

“A lot of people who are booking the tour this year, they’re like, ‘Oh, we tried to book it in previous years. But it was sold out,’” she said.

“It’s a fun event, and it’s a neat way to learn about Sooke and some of the the stories of Sooke that we might not already know about because it’s focused on the historical aspect.”

The tour starts with a guided tour of the museum, giving some historical background for the community. Then people are loaded onto a bus to see some of the ghostly sights of Sooke, with the tour ending up at the haunted 17 Mile House Pub for food and musical performance before returning to the museum. Anyone on tour must wear a mask, and the museum will be checking vaccination cards.

Tickets are $50 and can be booked by calling 250-642-6351 or by visiting the museum in person. The tour takes place on Wednesday (Oct. 27), with the museum portion starting at 5:30 p.m. and the bus leaving at 6:30 p.m.

The Sooke Harmony Project is screening Casper at a drive-in movie night in the SEAPARC parking lot on Oct. 30.

The screening is sponsored by the District of Sooke, with a popcorn machine provided by Sooke Harbourside Lions. Anyone looking to attend can email harmonydrumline@gmail.com in advance to secure their spot, with all donations going towards the Sooke Harmony Project’s music programs. Students from the program will perform before the movie. The suggested donation is $20. Gates open at 6:30 p.m.

READ MORE: West Shore firefighters gear up for Halloween fun

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SookeWest Shore