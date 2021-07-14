The Sooke Transition Society is encouraging people across the region to help support women in need this summer – with the launch of a Staycation in Victoria raffle.

Staycation in Victoria raffle aids women’s transition house in Sooke

Online draw date July 29

The $450 prize package includes a night at the Huntingdon Manor Hotel, breakfast and parking in downtown Victoria, a two-hour kayaking adventure for people with Kelp Reef Adventures, and a $50 gift card to The Flying Otter Grill.

Money raised from the raffle will help pay for emergency dental care, household items and cleaning supplies.

“When people arrive here, they have pretty much nothing with them, except their children,” said Crystal Gelsinger, executive director, Sooke Transition House Society.

The online raffle remains open until July 29, selling tickets for $2 each. Tickets are available by calling 778-922-1353 or email STHS.ED@gmail.com.

