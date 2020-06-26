WATCH: Stelly’s grads hit the streets in vehicle parade

Stelly’s Secondary’s graduating class hit the streets in style on Friday.
June 26 would have been the class of 2020’s graduation day, with the traditional walk across the stage and prom night events finishing off their grade school adventures.
However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the day is not what many had envisioned so parents organized a vehicle parade to help the graduates celebrate their achievements.
The procession looped through Brentwood and Saanichton neighbourhoods, starting at 1:30 p.m. with approximately 100 vehicles participating.
The event was designed with social distancing in mind so family, friends and community members could safely cheer along the route as the grads pass.
