Edna Ellsworth, Verna Ellsworth, Aleena Lano, Destiny Sampson-Rice, Lolita Sampson-Rice gear up for the Stelly’s grad procession. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

WATCH: Stelly’s grads hit the streets in vehicle parade

Family, friends and community members cheer on grads

Stelly’s Secondary’s graduating class hit the streets in style on Friday.

June 26 would have been the class of 2020’s graduation day, with the traditional walk across the stage and prom night events finishing off their grade school adventures.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the day is not what many had envisioned so parents organized a vehicle parade to help the graduates celebrate their achievements.

The procession looped through Brentwood and Saanichton neighbourhoods, starting at 1:30 p.m. with approximately 100 vehicles participating.

The event was designed with social distancing in mind so family, friends and community members could safely cheer along the route as the grads pass.

ALSO READ: Peninsula principals see opportunities for 2020 grads

The route Stelly’s Secondary’s class of 2020 will take during a vehicle parade on Friday, June 26. (Map courtesy of Stelly’s Dry After Grad Parent Committee)

Peninsula principals see opportunities for 2020 grads

