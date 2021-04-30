Stelly’s students set to swarm Saanichton for the Fill the Hive Food Drive

Even a pandemic can’t stop Stelly’s students from their Fill the Hive Food Drive.
The annual food drive is in line with provincial health orders, with a no-contact system for 2021. Students will distribute empty bags to homes near the Saanichton school ahead of the May 5 event.
Residents will be asked, by letter, to fill the bags with non-perishable foods and/or monetary donations. Students won’t ring any doorbells this year, in line with safety protocols.
On May 5 from 4 to 8 p.m., several crews of mask-wearing Stelly’s students will collect the bags from the doorsteps.
Do you have a story tip? Email: c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook.