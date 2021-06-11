Yael Stevens and Lauren MacFarlane are the valedictorians of Stelly’s 2021 graduating class. They say it’s okay to take time to figure out the next steps in the face of uncertainty. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Yael Stevens and Lauren MacFarlane are the valedictorians of Stelly’s 2021 graduating class. They say it’s okay to take time to figure out the next steps in the face of uncertainty. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Stelly’s valedictorians ask classmates to go with the flow in face of uncertainty

Lauren MacFarlane and Yael Stevens say it’s OK to take time to figure out the next steps

Go with the flow.

That is the message valedictorians Lauren MacFarlane and Yael Stevens will deliver to the 2021 graduating class of Stelly’s Secondary School.

“Our theme throughout is uncertainty relating it back to when we were in Grade 9 coming into the school and how we are in the same position moving forward,” Stevens said.

Leaving high school and stepping into adulthood while navigating a pandemic and the uncertainties it has created can be daunting, MacFarlane added.

Stevens said many classmates are not sure what they should do next.

“Are they going to work? Are they going to go to school? That is the main idea in our speech, understanding that it is okay to be uncertain about what you want to do. And with time, you will discover what your passion is and what it is you want to go into.”

It isn’t clear how many students will do what at this point. “But we know that quite a few are going to post-secondary, but there also a lot of options at Camosun College with the trades program,” MacFarlane said.

A lot of students at Stelly’s have already worked toward a career in the trades, added Stevens. “A lot of people are ready to go work now.”

As one might suspect, this level of uncertainty in face of COVID-19 has not been without its personal and collective challenges.

“We lost motivation and that sense of community that also comes along with high school, that school spirit,” said MacFarlane. “I feel a lot of us felt alone and we didn’t understand that everyone else in our class was feeling that way.”

RELATED: Stelly’s graduating class take their festivities on Central Saanich roads again

In fact, MacFarlane still grapples with her own sense of uncertainty. While she will be leaving for the University of British Columbia’s Vancouver campus to start a bachelor of arts degree, her more immediate goals are not yet clear. “I don’t know yet what I will major in – again the uncertainty, the unknown – but I hope to figure it out after the first or second year.”

By talking about it, she hopes to signal to her fellow graduates that it is okay to be uncertain and help them relax as they continue on their journey. “It is okay to take time to figure it out,” she said.

Stevens, who will be pursuing a bachelor of science in psychology at the University of Victoria, agrees with MacFarlane’s observation that this year’s class has grown along with the challenges created by COVID-19, becoming more independent and self-sufficient along the way.

“This just proves how resilient our grade class has been,” said Stevens.

“We have not only been through a lockdown (in Grade 11) and COVID-19 restrictions for our entire Grade 12 year and separation, we also had to manage the normal tasks of Grade 12 students – all the school work, the extra-curricular activities, applying for universities – and we have been able to do all of it at once. I think that bodes well for us in the future when things get tough and complicated.”

The graduating class will record their ceremony on June 12 with a car parade scheduled for June 30.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Stelly’s grads hit the streets in vehicle parade

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich Peninsula

Previous story
Metis daughters teaching mother to drum, reclaiming their culture in Sooke
Next story
SOOKE HISTORY: Entrepreneur brought innovation to Sooke’s business centre

Just Posted

Library takes shape The new Vancouver Island Regional Library in Sooke is reaching skyward. The $7.5-million project is on schedule with an anticipated opening date of spring of 2022. Work completed to date includes bringing services to the site, pouring the slab, and installing the timbers. Wall framing and roof building are now the focus. Library officials say the project is on budget. “At this stage, the building’s circular design is clear to see, and it is so exciting to watch this iconic amenity take shape for the community,” said David Carson, VIRL’s media spokesperson. The new library is along Wadams Way. (Kevin Laird – Sooke News Mirror)
PHOTO: Library takes shape

The new Vancouver Island Regional Library in Sooke is reaching skyward. The… Continue reading

Kara Lebold, left, is teaching her mother Korrey Laberoute to drum. The family is hosting an informal song and drum gathering at Ed Macgregor Park on June 21, at 7 p.m. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Metis daughters teaching mother to drum, reclaiming their culture in Sooke

In response to the grief of the Kamloops school discovery, the family is digging into culture

Genevieve Lalonde pushes past Mariah Kelly in the last few metres to win the women’s 1500 metres at the Victoria Track Classic at Centennial Stadium on June 9. (Kevin Light/AthleticsCanada)
Victoria runners hit their stride at Track Classic

Olympic qualifier event held Wednesday night at University of Victoria’s Centennial Stadium

The First Shift program offered by the Sooke Minor Hockey Association hopes to become a launching point for young newcomers to the sport. (Metro Creative)
Sooke hosting First Shift hockey program

Hockey program for beginners starts in October

Dancers Jean and Geoffrey Penola perform the traditional pangalay dance at this year’s virtual Mabuhay Filipino Arts and Culture Festival. (Courtesy of the VFCA)
Victoria association holding virtual festival for Filipino Heritage Month

Events include six days of performances and take-out food

t
How to tell if a call from ‘CRA’ is legitimate or a scam

Expert says it’s important to verify you really are dealing with the CRA before you give out any info

This young fledgling white raven was spotted in the Coombs area on May 16. (Mike Yip photo)
Expert says 2 sets of parents producing rare white ravens on Vancouver Island

One of the iconic birds is currently recovering at wildlife centre after being rescued

Anyone with information on any of these individuals is asked to call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit the website victoriacrimestoppers.ca for more information.
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Shail Wolf admires the ancient tree the protesters have dubbed the grandmother. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
POLL: Should there be a moratorium on old-growth logging on Vancouver Island?

The fight over the future of B.C.’s old-growth forests has thrust a… Continue reading

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for the G7 Summit, at the airport in Newquay, United Kingdom, Thursday, June 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Details on Canada’s vaccine sharing plan coming Sunday, up to 100 million doses

Canada’s high commissioner to the UK says details will come after the G7 summit

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec waves to the crowd during the Calgary Stampede parade in Calgary, Friday, July 8, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Newborn daughter’s death inspires MP’s bill on bereavement leave for parents

Conservative MP Tom Kmiec says a day or two off not enough for some grieving parents

Victoria’s 2020 Canada Day celebration will not happen this year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations backs cancelling Canada Day celebration

Statement made after Victoria cancels Canada Day event as a statement of reconciliation

Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart speaks during a press conference in Vancouver on July 4, 2019. A plan by the City of Vancouver to gain Health Canada approval of the decriminalization of small amounts of illicit drugs has won support from the mayors of seven other British Columbia cities. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. mayors back Vancouver’s bid to decriminalize drugs, urge federal support

The mayors of Victoria, Saanich, Nanaimo, Kamloops, Burnaby, New Westminster and Port Coquitlam say they support eliminating criminal penalties for simple possession

The Dexcom G6 (Dexcom) continuous glucose monitor will now be covered through BC Pharmacare.
B.C. government announces medical device coverage for people with diabetes

‘This is an amazing life- and sanity-saving device.’

Most Read