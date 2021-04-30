Students win Camosun’s 50th anniversary contest with painting, poem and original song

Artists asked to create to the theme of Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, Camosun College launched an art contest to the theme of Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future and called on its students to get creative.

Between January and mid-April, 56 submissions were made in the categories of 2D or 3D artwork, written word and audio art. And, on April 29, based on their adherence to the theme, creativity and technical accomplishment, three winners were announced.

Erica Potvin, an office administration student, won the artwork category for her painting entitled Teachings of the Past, Present and Future.

“Teachings of Past, Present and Future” by Erica Potvin. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

“This piece demonstrates the transition of education in Indigenous culture and how we need healing and love to repair what was broken,” Potvin said in her submission. “It shows how originally teachings were passed on from Elders, then learning became forced, culture and language were lost, to today where we have begun incorporating traditional Indigenous teachings into the standardized European methods.”

In the written category, the award went to business student Jimmy Chhor for his poem “faces.” In it, Chhor said he transitions from a place of feeling held back to one where he understands how to deal with the past and appreciate it.

“Faces” by Jimmy Chhor. (Courtesy of Camosun College)

He was inspired to write “faces” after happening upon an art piece on the Lansdowne Campus while looking for a place to study. Chhor said the first time he saw Willie Seo and Shea Hermanson’s 100 Physiognomical faces, it gave him a sombre gloomy feeling, but after returning a second time, he had a different experience.

“Maybe it was because the weather was blue and sunny, or the fair amount of coffee I consumed, but this time the faces looked a little more optimistic, their eyes seem to hold a tiny bit of life,” Chhor said. His poem reflects a similar change in perspective.

The final category of audio art went to automotive student Chloe Jess for her original song “I don’t really know.”

“I have a passion for music above all else and often get asked why I am in the automotive trade,” Jess said in her submission. “Automotive gives me the opportunity to be proud of accomplishments everyday no matter how big or small.”

She said she’s worked hard to have a personality and determination in life that’s worth respecting and that she strives for excellence in everything she does.

“This contest has given me the opportunity to share a raw and honest version of who I am today…” Jess said.

All three students will receive an award of $1,000.

