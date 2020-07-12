An online summer writing program is being hosted by Story Studio and the Greater Victoria Public Library to help teens improve their writing skills. (File photo)

Summer program helps Greater Victoria teens sharpen writing skills

Registration for the program runs until Aug. 17

Master the art of storytelling this summer with a free writing program.

The eight-week, online Summer Writing Studio is being hosted by Story Studio and the Greater Victoria Public Library to help teens improve their writing skills.

Those who participate are able to write as much or as little as they choose, and will receive weekly advice and support on their work. Coaching sessions, resources, and presentations from local authors will also be offered through the program.

“For almost a decade, we have helped mentor talented young writers in our community,” says Sean Rodman, executive director of Story Studio. “With the help of the GVPL, we are able to reach out and support teens across the Victoria region during this critical time. With many summer activities for teens limited by the impact of the COVID-19 virus, the completely online Summer Writing Studio serves an important role in engaging youth right now.”

Story Studio is a local charity that aims to help educate and empower young people to be storytellers, by running workshops and programs within the community.

At the end of the program, participant’s stories will be published into a downloadable anthology. Registration for the program will run until Aug. 17. For more information please visit storystudio.ca.

Greater Victoria Public Library

