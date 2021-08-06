Surge of ducks bob down Saanich waterway to keep Gorge clean, students in school

The rubber ducky derby will see 4,000 fundraising floaties hit the Gorge Waterway on Saturday, Aug. 7. (Courtesy Rotary Club of Sidney)

A surge of yellow ducks bobbing down the Gorge Waterway will pump funds back into Greater Victoria.

A joint venture where rubber ducks sell for $10 a pop will net three winners cash prizes Saturday.

The Gorge Swim Fest Society plans to use its funds to improve access to the Gorge and keep it looking pristine.

Event co-sponsor Rotary Club of Sidney will donate to the Saanich Peninsula Hospital, create a seventh bus shelter in North Saanich and put some money toward its scholarships for Stelly’s secondary, Claremont secondary and Camosun College students.

The 4,000 rubber duckies will be dropped into the Gorge Waterway off the Craigflower bridge during slack tide, around 7 a.m. Saturday, then race (float) to the finish line 200 metres downstream. The top three finishers earn their sponsors $3,000, $2,000 and $1,000 prizes.

Visit rubberduckyderby.net to sponsor a duck for $10. Deadline is Friday, Aug. 6 at midnight.

